"Trump World Center": Trump Organization announces new India tower project

Pune, India - The Trump Organization and its local real estate partners have announced a new commercial tower project in India as the president's family business seeks to tap demand in the world's most populous country.

The Trump Organization has announced a new major commercial real estate project in Pune, India. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

India is already home to four Trump-branded residential complexes, making it the largest market outside America for his family business, with more projects on the slate.

Indian partner Tribeca Developers announced on Wednesday that it would develop a new "Trump World Center" in the western Indian city of Pune in partnership with real estate firm Kundan Spaces.

The project, expected to generate sales exceeding $289.6 million, will span more than 1.6 million square feet and feature "two iconic glass towers with over 27 floors of office space," a statement said.

"This new development marks The Trump Organization's first foray into commercial real estate in India and will join the extensive portfolio of Trump residential properties in the region," it said.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and the US president's second son, said in the statement that India had "embraced the Trump brand" with "remarkable enthusiasm."

"After our successful collaboration on several iconic residential projects, we are proud to launch our first commercial development in India," he said.