Trump's campaign HQ in Virginia just got burglarized

Ashburn, Virginia - Local authorities in Virginia are conducting an investigation after a man broke into Donald Trump 's campaign headquarters.

In a recent press release, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking a suspect who burglarized the office, which is also home to the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, on August 11.

Authorities were notified about the break-in around 9 PM on Monday, and surveillance footage revealed the suspect is "a white adult male, wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack."

"It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into," said Sheriff Mike Chapman.

"We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind."

The incident comes as the Trump campaign has been in turmoil as the former president runs for re-election.

Over the weekend, the campaign announced that they had been hacked by "foreign sources," which resulted in internal communications and a dossier on running mate JD Vance being shared with the media.