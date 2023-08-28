Trump's ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows testifies about Georgia call in hearing

Atlanta, Georgia - Mark Meadows, the f ormer White House chief of staff to Donald Trump , pled to a judge for his Georgia election conspiracy trial be moved to federal courts.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the evidentiary hearing took place at Richard B. Russell federal courthouse on Monday morning, with Meadows attending.

The 64-year-old, who is one of 19 defendants charged for their alleged attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results, took the stand for several hours, testifying that his actions were done while he was a federal employee working for the former president.

Prosecutors with District Attorney Fani Willis' office pressed Meadows during cross-examination, arguing that Meadows was acting within the scope of Trump's reelection campaign, to which he responded that he had a federal duty "to make sure elections are accurate."

They went on to question him about the infamous phone call Meadows set up, during which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes needed to win the state. Meadows claimed the call was only held to address "a concern" about election fraud, and was meant to be "a less-litigious way of resolving" the non-existent problem.