Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor taking on Donald Trump?

Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor spearheading the case against Donald Trump for alleged racketeering and election wrongdoing in Georgia, kept observers in suspense before the late-night bombshell : 13 felony counts against the former president.

Ex-President Donald Trump has been hit with 13 felony counts by Fulton County DA Fani Willis as part of an investigation into election wrongdoing in Georgia. © Collage: Stefani Reynolds / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Willis, who is in her early 50s, is described as strict and ambitious – and she has said herself that failure is not an option.

The Democrat took up her post on January 1, 2021 as the first woman elected as district attorney for Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. She very quickly had to make a decision whether to take aim at the former Republican president.

Trump had made what is now an infamous phone call to Georgia's secretary of state, who is responsible for ensuring the sanctity of elections, asking Brad Raffensperger to "find" just the number of votes that would reverse Joe Biden's victory in the Peach State.

That was the starting point for what is now the fourth criminal indictment targeting the 77-year-old Trump since March.

"My career has taught me, no matter the political pressure, just do what's right," Willis said after winning office.

"And no matter if you were at the state Capitol or the slums, you will be held accountable if you commit a crime in my community."