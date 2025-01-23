Trump's first call with a foreign leader as president revealed

Washington, DC - Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump 's first call to a foreign leader since entering office on Monday was to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Donald Trump's (r.) first call to a world leader since entering office on Monday was to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (l.) © Collage: AFP/Saudi Ministry of Media & AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In Trump's first call with a foreign leader since re-entering office, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince congratulated him on his election win and discussed cooperation in the Middle East.

According to Saudi Arabia's state-owned press agency, the two leaders exchanged wishes for friendship and prosperity and looked at how the two nations could improve regional cooperation.

"The two leaders discussed ways for cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to promote peace, security, and stability in the Middle East, in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism," the Saudi Press Agency said in a January 23 statement.

Salman and Trump also spoke about how Saudi Arabia can participate in bilateral ties, partnerships, and investments which will be required as the new US administration looks to "create unprecedented economic prosperity."

Following his inauguration on Monday, January 20, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he would seek out a visit to Saudi Arabia as his first trip abroad as president.

His promise hinged on the Saudis agreeing to buy at least $450 billion in American products, returning exports to the Middle Eastern nation back to 2017 levels.

Saudi Arabia pledged $600 billion in trade in the Press Agency release, with the "intention to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years."