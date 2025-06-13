LA Mayor demands Trump call off ICE raids and slams Kristi Noem in fiery speech
Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and military units sent by President Donald Trump to leave her city.
On Thursday, Bass held a press conference at City Hall where she was joined by leaders of various faith, business, and immigrant rights communities.
Bass argued profusely that LA is a proud city of immigrants, and the few acts of vandalism and violence taking place during protests against ICE raids across the city are isolated incidents that do not represent the city as a whole.
"Let me be very clear – we want peace to come to our city," she said. "The peace that needs to have happened needs to begin in Washington, and we need to stop the raids.
"Having the military, soldiers who are trained to fight wars on foreign soil here in our city is not going to bring peace," she continued, adding that peace will also come when "ICE leaves Los Angeles."
The mayor also announced she would be extending an 8 PM to 6 AM curfew set in the city as local police continue to attempt to clear out protesters.
Mayor Karen Bass calls out Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem
Bass' remarks come after President Trump ordered thousands of National Guard and Marine units to LA without the consent of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a move that critics claim has turned what were once non-violent protests against ICE raids into massive riots.
Earlier on Thursday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held her own conference, during which she vowed that she and Trump aim to "liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that the governor and the mayor have placed on this country."
The mayor criticized Noem's transformation into a staunch MAGA Republican in her speech, stating, "I served with the Secretary for probably about 10 years in Congress, and Madame Secretary, I do not recognize you."
Bass also admonished security agents who "shoved and cuffed" California Senator Alex Padilla for interrupting Noem's conference, adding, "How could you say you did not know who he was?"
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP