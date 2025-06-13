LA Mayor demands Trump call off ICE raids and slams Kristi Noem in fiery speech

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and military units sent by President Donald Trump to leave her city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass recently called for an end to immigration raids led by President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

On Thursday, Bass held a press conference at City Hall where she was joined by leaders of various faith, business, and immigrant rights communities.

Bass argued profusely that LA is a proud city of immigrants, and the few acts of vandalism and violence taking place during protests against ICE raids across the city are isolated incidents that do not represent the city as a whole.

"Let me be very clear – we want peace to come to our city," she said. "The peace that needs to have happened needs to begin in Washington, and we need to stop the raids.

"Having the military, soldiers who are trained to fight wars on foreign soil here in our city is not going to bring peace," she continued, adding that peace will also come when "ICE leaves Los Angeles."

The mayor also announced she would be extending an 8 PM to 6 AM curfew set in the city as local police continue to attempt to clear out protesters.