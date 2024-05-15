Trump's prized Boeing 757 clips private jet while landing in Florida

Palm Beach, Florida - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after Donald Trump 's prized Boeing 757 clipped a private jet while landing at a Florida airport over the weekend.

Donald Trump's private Boeing 757 airplane reportedly hit a jet while landing at a Florida airport as he was returning home from a rally over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Newscom World

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FAA reported that "A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 AM local time on Sunday, May 12.

"While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet," the statement continued. "The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.

"The FAA is investigating."

The plane – which Trump refers to as "Trump Force One" – was believed to be returning from New Jersey, as Trump held a massive rally in Wildwood on Saturday.