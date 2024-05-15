Trump's prized Boeing 757 clips private jet while landing in Florida
Palm Beach, Florida - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after Donald Trump's prized Boeing 757 clipped a private jet while landing at a Florida airport over the weekend.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the FAA reported that "A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 AM local time on Sunday, May 12.
"While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet," the statement continued. "The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.
"The FAA is investigating."
The plane – which Trump refers to as "Trump Force One" – was believed to be returning from New Jersey, as Trump held a massive rally in Wildwood on Saturday.
FAA investigates Trump's plane incident
Though the statement did not list Trump as the owner, it included the aircraft's tail number - N757AF - which traces back to Trump's plane, which is registered to DJT Operations I LLC.
According to The Daily Beast, Trump purchased the plane from Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen in 2010, paying around $100 million. Trump quickly had the plane redecorated, having "Anything metal on that plane's interior" redone with 24-karat gold plating.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and it's unclear if the former president was aboard the plane during the accident.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Newscom World