Trump's prized Boeing 757 clips private jet while landing in Florida

By Rey Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after Donald Trump's prized Boeing 757 clipped a private jet while landing at a Florida airport over the weekend.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FAA reported that "A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 AM local time on Sunday, May 12.

"While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet," the statement continued. "The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.

"The FAA is investigating."

The plane – which Trump refers to as "Trump Force One" – was believed to be returning from New Jersey, as Trump held a massive rally in Wildwood on Saturday.

FAA investigates Trump's plane incident

Though the statement did not list Trump as the owner, it included the aircraft's tail number - N757AF - which traces back to Trump's plane, which is registered to DJT Operations I LLC.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump purchased the plane from Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen in 2010, paying around $100 million. Trump quickly had the plane redecorated, having "Anything metal on that plane's interior" redone with 24-karat gold plating.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and it's unclear if the former president was aboard the plane during the accident.

