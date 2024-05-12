Trump raises eyebrows reciting a song and praising Hannibal Lecter at New Jersey rally

Wildwood, New Jersey - Former president Donald Trump raised eyebrows among his New Jersey crowd at a rally Saturday when he recited a 1963 soul song in its entirety and referenced a fictional cannibal as "great."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Wildwood Beach, New Jersey, on May 11, 2024. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a meandering recitation of The Snake during a more than 90 minute speech, Trump used the Oscar Brown song to draw a parallel with "illegal immigration and how stupid it is what we're doing right now."



"We're letting people come into our country that we will only be trouble," said the Republican contender for president.

Trump has drawn on the song several times to highlight his anti-migrant stance, reportedly drawing objections from Brown's family.

"A tenderhearted woman saw a poor, half-frozen snake," Trump said, reciting – but not singing – the song to the crowd. "But instead of saying thanks, the snake gave her a vicious bite."

Trump, who will face Democratic President Joe Biden in November's polls, is using increasingly violent rhetoric around migration and border policy.

At the same time, the lengthy recitation of The Snake drew a subdued reaction from the crowd of thousands gathered on a beach in Wildwood on the New Jersey shore.

Some looked on quizzically, while a man behind Trump shown on a big screen yawned, and a trickle of spectators made for the exits.

"Did everybody enjoy it? Don't enjoy, you should be – you should be scared!" Trump said awkwardly, speaking off-the-cuff following his recitation from a crib sheet he had in his jacket pocket.