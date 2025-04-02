Washington DC - The world's remotest corners couldn't hide from President Donald Trump 's global tariffs onslaught Wednesday – even the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands.

The Australian territory in the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean was slapped with 10% tariffs on all its exports despite the icy archipelago having zero residents – other than many seals, penguins, and other birds.

Strings of ocean specks around the globe, including Australia's Cocos (Keeling) Islands and the Comoros off the coast of Africa, were likewise subjected to 10% new tariffs.

Another eye-catching inclusion in the tariffs list was Myanmar, which is digging out from an earthquake that left nearly 3,000 people dead, and whose exports to the US will now face 44% in new levies.

Britain's Falkland Islands – population 3,200 people and around one million penguins – got particular punishment.

The South Atlantic territory – mostly famous for a 1982 war fought by Britain to expel an Argentinian invasion – was walloped with tariffs of 41% on exports to the US.

The Falklands' would-be ruler, Argentina, only faces 10% new tariffs.