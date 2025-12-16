Trump officials grilled by senators on alleged drug boat strikes as Schumer demands transparency

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's top national security officials faced a grilling from senators Tuesday on US strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific – operations that have raised alarms about escalating military force near Venezuela.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (pictured), Democrat of New York, speaks with reporters after a briefing with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Tuesday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The briefing, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, came amid mounting unease in Congress over the president's widening campaign in waters off Latin America, and as lawmakers weigh measures to curb Trump's authority to act without their approval.

US officials say the operations target narcotics bound for American shores.

Critics counter that the campaign – which has destroyed at least 26 boats and killed at least 95 people, according to US military figures – is legally ambiguous and strategically unclear.

The classified session preceded a possible Senate vote on resolutions aimed at restricting Trump from launching military action against Venezuela without congressional consent.

But Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters as he left the room that the officials had offered nothing new.

"The administration came to this briefing empty-handed... and if they can't be transparent on this, how can you trust their transparency on all the other issues swirling about in the Caribbean?" Schumer said.

The boat strikes have drawn particular scrutiny over a September 2 operation in which US forces carried out a follow-up attack on a disabled boat, killing two survivors of the initial strike.

Senators from both parties have demanded answers on the legal basis for that attack and why Congress has been denied full access to video footage, which so far has been shown only to a handful of senior lawmakers.

Schumer has warned that secrecy – combined with the presence of US troops and a carrier group in the region – risked dragging the country into another open-ended conflict.

He told reporters he reiterated the demand for every senator to be given access to the complete, unedited tape of the September 2 strike, but was rebuffed.