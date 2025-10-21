Trump shares AI-generated clip of himself dropping brown sludge on No Kings protesters

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared an AI-generated video on social media revealing how he wishes he could deal with those pesky No Kings protesters.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump (r.) shared a bizarre AI video on social media of himself dropping brown sludge on No Kings protesters. © Collage: AMID FARAHI / AFP & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, the president shared a video featuring an AI-generated Trump donning a crown and getting into a fighter jet with "King Trump" written on the side.

AI Trump is then seen flying around and dropping what appears to be either mud or excrement onto massive crowds of No Kings protesters below.

Trump also shared another AI-generated video of himself donning a crown and sword as Hail to the King plays, with Democrats, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seen bowing to him.

The bizarre posts come after millions of Americans participated in No Kings demonstrations across the nation on Saturday to protest his controversial leadership, which many have argued is leaning toward fascism and authoritarianism.

Saturday saw massive demonstrations in all 50 states and several cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, and Seattle.