Donald Trump and others react to Tucker Carlson's shock exit

New York, New York - A potent mix of delight and outrage erupted Monday on social media after Fox News announced that its top-rated and most provocative far-right host, Tucker Carlson, is leaving the network.

Former President Donald Trump and other high-profile figures reacted to the shock news of Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News. © REUTERS

Former President Donald Trump – who had a complicated relationship with Carlson – reacted to the news on his Truth Social network, posting: "The fact that Tucker Carlson will no longer be on FoxNews is a big blow to Cable News, and to America. Tucker was insightful, interesting, and ratings gold. He will be greatly missed!"

Meanwhile, celebrities such as actor George Takei and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker were happy to see the controversial pundit go.



"Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, you horrid, soulless man," Takei tweeted. "On the other hand, go ahead. Let it hit you good."

"doubt fox will be able to find a wasp nationalist propaganda machine as good as tucker," Piker tweeted. "f*** him."