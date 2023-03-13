Donald Trump responds to Tucker Carlson's damning "hate him" texts

Palm Beach, Florida - Fox News host Tucker Carlson may have expressed his hatred of Donald Trump in the clearest possible terms, but the former president can't seem to let himself believe the facts.

Donald Trump dismissed Fox News host Tucker Carlson's past expressions of hatred for him. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire & Everett Collection

On Sunday night, Trump dismissed Carlson's past text messages as he shared a news story on his Truth Social page about Carlson's recent segment on his show that aims to change the narrative about the January 6 Capitol riots.

"…He doesn't hate me, or at least, not anymore!" Trump said in the post.

He was referencing text messages recently released in a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, revealing what Carlson really thinks about Trump.

"I hate him passionately... What he's good at is destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong" Carlson said in one of many damning exchanges.

In February, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy granted Carlson and his production team access to over 41,000 hours of surveillance footage from the riots that hasn't been seen by the public.

Carlson began airing highly edited portions of the footage last week, arguing that those painted as "rioters" that day were actually mostly peaceful, and describes the events that day as more of a "sightseeing" tour than a "deadly insurrection."