Tucker Carlson's time at Fox News is over after bombshell announcement

New York, New York - In a surprise twist, Fox News has announced that Tucker Carlson will no longer be a host with the network!

Fox News announced Monday that they have "agreed to part ways" with host Tucker Carlson, a week after the network settled a lawsuit for $787.5 billion. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to The Hill, the right wing media giant made the announcement on Monday, saying they "have agreed to part ways" after his final episode on April 21.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox added.

Video of his final episode seems to indicate that the controversial host had no idea it would be his last show, as he ended the episode stating "we'll be back on Monday."

The move comes less than a week after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting System, which cost the network $787.5 billion.

The suit publicly revealed damning text messages between employees at Fox News that criticized former president Donald Trump, including hosts that would then use their shows to push his false claims of election fraud.

Carlson in particular said in one exchange, "I hate him passionately... What he's good at is destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong."