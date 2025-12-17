White House chief of staff admits Trump's Epstein ties in astonishing tell-all
Washington DC – White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has created quite a stir with a series of tell-all interviews in which she admitted that President Donald Trump had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking to Vanity Fair over the course of 11 interviews since Trump's inauguration in January, Wiles spilled the beans on the president's association with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling him a young "playboy" with an "alcoholic" personality.
Wiles said she has read the Epstein files and admitted that Trump is featured in the soon-to-be-released documents, but insisted he hasn't done anything wrong.
"We know he's in the file. And he's not in the file doing anything awful," she told Vanity Fair's Chris Whipple.
"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it's a passé word, but sort of young, single playboys together," she said.
Despite Trump's attempts to get people to avert their gaze to Bill Clinton, Wiles admitted "there is no evidence" the former Democratic president ever visited Epstein's island.
Wiles touched on far more than just Epstein and Trump in her tell-all interview, spilling gossip about many members of the president's Cabinet.
Vice President JD Vance has been "a conspiracy theorist for a decade," Wiles claimed, adding that she thought his conversion to MAGA was purely "political" and came when he was running for the Senate in 2022.
Wiles added that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she calls "Quirky Bobby," often goes too far.
"He pushes the envelope – some would say too far," she admitted. "But I say in order to get back to the middle, you have to push it too far."
Trump and Vance shrug off Wiles' disclosures
Wiles' series of interviews, which touched on most of Trump's core team, raised many eyebrows but didn't really seem to bother Trump or Vance. Both seemed relatively happy with how they'd been profiled in Vanity Fair.
"I don't drink alcohol," Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday when asked about Wiles' comments. "But I've often said that if I did, I'd have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself."
"I didn't read it, but I don't read Vanity Fair – but she's done a fantastic job," he continued, referring to Wiles. "I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided."
Vance approached Wiles' comments about him with a big grin when asked during a rally in Pennsylvania, and immediately admitted to being a bit of a conspiracy theorist.
"Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true," he joked, before explaining that he and Wiles often laughed about it together.
"At least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it," Vance said.
Cover photo: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images