White House chief of staff admits Trump's Epstein ties in astonishing tell-all

Washington DC – White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has created quite a stir with a series of tell-all interviews in which she admitted that President Donald Trump had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (r.) admitted in a series of interviews that President Donald Trump had ties to Jeffrey Epstein. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaking to Vanity Fair over the course of 11 interviews since Trump's inauguration in January, Wiles spilled the beans on the president's association with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling him a young "playboy" with an "alcoholic" personality.

Wiles said she has read the Epstein files and admitted that Trump is featured in the soon-to-be-released documents, but insisted he hasn't done anything wrong.

"We know he's in the file. And he's not in the file doing anything awful," she told Vanity Fair's Chris Whipple.

"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it's a passé word, but sort of young, single playboys together," she said.

Despite Trump's attempts to get people to avert their gaze to Bill Clinton, Wiles admitted "there is no evidence" the former Democratic president ever visited Epstein's island.

Wiles touched on far more than just Epstein and Trump in her tell-all interview, spilling gossip about many members of the president's Cabinet.

Vice President JD Vance has been "a conspiracy theorist for a decade," Wiles claimed, adding that she thought his conversion to MAGA was purely "political" and came when he was running for the Senate in 2022.

Wiles added that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she calls "Quirky Bobby," often goes too far.

"He pushes the envelope – some would say too far," she admitted. "But I say in order to get back to the middle, you have to push it too far."