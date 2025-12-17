Donald Trump reveals Don Jr. is engaged at White House holiday party

Washington DC - Don Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump , is now engaged!

During a White House holiday event on Monday, President Donald Trump revealed that his eldest son, Don Jr., is getting married! © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Mireya Acierto / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to an X post shared by far-right MAGA commentator Laura Loomer, President Trump revealed the news to attendees during a White House holiday party on Monday night.

He then brought out the soon-to-be newlyweds to share a few words.

"I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well," Don Jr. told the crowd.

"I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes,'" he added.

Anderson described the weekend as "unforgettable," adding, "I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you."

According to People, Don Jr. was first married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children, from 2006 to 2018.

Immediately after their divorce, he began dating then-Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle. Though the two got engaged in 2020, they quietly separated sometime last year.

Don Jr. and Anderson were first spotted publicly together in August 2024 while Jr. was still engaged to Guilfoyle. After splitting with Guilfoyle in December, Jr. and Anderson were seen more frequently, including at his father's presidential inauguration, where they were joined by Jr.'s five children.