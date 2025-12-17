Trump orders "total and complete" blockade of "sanctioned" Venezuela oil tankers

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a blockade of "sanctioned oil vessels" heading to and leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating his pressure campaign against Caracas while issuing new demands for access to the country's crude.

President Donald Trump (l.) has announced a "total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela." © Collage: ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JUAN BARRETO / AFP

The US has for months been building a major military deployment in the Caribbean – with the stated goal of combatting Latin American drug trafficking, but taking particular aim at Venezuela.

Caracas views the operation as a campaign to push out leftist President Nicolas Maduro – whom Washington claims is an illegitimate leader – and to "steal" Venezuelan oil.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks as Trump signals intent to launch military action inside Venezuela, ominously declaring that the country's airspace should be considered "closed" and that efforts at halting drug trafficking "on land" would begin soon.

Last week, the US opened a new front in the campaign, seizing an oil tanker that had left Venezuela and announcing sanctions on several other vessels and companies associated with the Venezuelan oil industry.

"Today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela," Trump wrote Tuesday evening on his Truth Social platform.

Referring to the many Navy and Marine forces assembled in the Caribbean – including the world's largest aircraft carrier – Trump warned, "Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America."