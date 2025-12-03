White House launches new $1,000 "Trump accounts" investment scheme

Washington DC - The US government has rolled out the sign-up sheet for so-called " Trump Accounts," which will provide tax-deferred investment accounts to children that can be withdrawn from when they turn 18.

Parents will be able to sign up for President Donald Trump's new investment accounts scheme for kids on December 17. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Under the scheme, President Donald Trump's administration will provide investment accounts to children under the age of 18, which are meant to act as starter funds when they reach adulthood.

In addition to the fund itself, the federal government will deposit $1,000 into each "Trump Account" made for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, to help kickstart the kids' savings.

These accounts will be tax-deferred and available to new parents and guardians through the Internal Revenue Service. Parents and family members will be able to contribute up to $5,000 a year into the investment account.

Those who apply for the account via the sign-up sheet by May 2026 will be contacted by the Department of the Treasury.

"President Donald J. Trump is ensuring every young American family shares in America's success - empowering the next generation with TRUMP ACCOUNTS," the White House's official X account wrote on Tuesday.

"Up to $5,000 total per year per child may be contributed from all sources," the White House explained. "Governments and qualifying charitable organizations may make additional contributions that do not count to the limit."

In addition, the White House announced that Michael and Susan Dell will donate $6.25 billion to encourage families to sign up for a "Trump Account" by giving children under 10 and those born before 2025 an additional $250.