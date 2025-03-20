White House promises "big tariffs" coming on April 2

Washington DC - The White House on Thursday vowed to impose "big tariffs" on April 2 when President Donald Trump is to unveil reciprocal levies in a major escalation of his trade war .

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's comments came days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington is expected to present other countries with a number representing their tariff and other barriers.

Bessent's remarks had suggested a possible delay in the activation of some duties.

But Leavitt told reporters that Trump has been "very clear about his intention for April 2."

"There will be big announcements when it comes to reciprocal trade," she said.

"And the president will be highlighting the unfair trade practices, the ways in which America has been ripped off by every country around the world, quite frankly."

"There will be big tariffs that will be going into effect," she added.

Trump has promised reciprocal duties on both US allies and competitors from April 2, although the exact details of this plan have yet to be released.