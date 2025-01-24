Will Trump seek a reunion with North Korea's Kim Jong Un?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will reach out to Kim Jong Un again, he said in an interview aired Thursday, calling the North Korean leader with whom he previously met three times a "smart guy."

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (r.) stands with US President Donald Trump south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The Republican had a rare diplomatic relationship with the reclusive Kim during his previous administration from 2017 to 2021, not only meeting with him but saying the two "fell in love."

But his own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, acknowledged at his confirmation hearing that the effort did not produce any lasting agreement to end North Korea's nuclear program.

When asked during a Fox News interview if he would "reach out" to Kim again, Trump replied: "I will, yeah. He liked me."

North Korea says it is seeking nuclear weapons to counter threats from the US and its allies, including South Korea.

The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950 to 1953 conflict ended in an armistice not a peace treaty.