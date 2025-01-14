North Korea makes latest ballistic missile move ahead of Trump inauguration

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Tuesday, according to Seoul's military, in what experts said could be a message to US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, its second launch in a week. © REUTERS

The launch comes as Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya visits South Korea for a series of meetings with top officials, with the Asian neighbors seeking to boost bilateral ties before Trump returns to office next week.

"The South Korean military detected several short-range ballistic missiles fired into the East Sea," Seoul's military said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

It said the launch took place around 9:30 AM local time near North Korea's Ganggye area, with the missiles flying 155 miles before landing in the sea.

The Tuesday launch is Pyongyang's second this year, after it fired last week what it said was a new hypersonic missile system.

The location of the test site was undisclosed, but images released by North Korean state media KCNA showed leader Kim Jong Un observing last week's launch with his teenage daughter Ju Ae.

"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the US have detected and monitored North Korea's missile launch preparations in advance, and immediately detected and tracked them at the time of launch," South Korea's military said Tuesday.

It added that it was maintaining "full readiness" and sharing information with the US and Japan, while "strengthening surveillance and alertness" for more launches.