House Republicans open investigation into Wikipedia for alleged bias

Washington DC - House Republicans recently opened up an investigation into Wikipedia for allegations that the encyclopedia website has been deliberately injecting "propaganda" into its content.

According to USA Today, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer and the head of the cybersecurity subcommittee, Nancy Mace, sent a letter on Wednesday to Wikipedia CEO Maryana Iskander.

The letter notified Iskander of their investigation into "foreign operations and individuals at academic institutions subsidized by US taxpayer dollars to influence US public opinion," further claiming that studies and reports have "highlighted efforts to manipulate information" on the platform "for propaganda aimed at Western audiences."

The lawmakers referenced a report from the Anti-Defamation League that alleged the site coordinated a campaign to manipulate entries related to Israel's war on Gaza in order to push forth "antisemitic and anti-Israel information."

They also pointed to a report from the Atlantic Council, which found that pro-Russia actors have utilized the site to push pro-Kremlin messages.



The letter says the inquiry seeks to learn "how Wikipedia responds to such threats and how frequently it creates accountability" – including questions about "the tools and methods Wikipedia utilizes to identify and stop malicious conduct that injects bias or undermines a neutral point of view on its platform."