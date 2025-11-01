Kash Patel accused of using $60 million FBI jet for date night amid government shutdown
Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel is facing backlash for allegedly using a government plane for travel to see his girlfriend perform at a wrestling event.
On October 25, Alexis Wilkins (26), a country singer and the girlfriend of the 45-year-old politician, performed at a Real American Freestyle pro-wrestling event at Penn State University.
In an Instagram post shared the following day, Wilkins included a photo of Patel attending the event, rocking an FBI-branded hoodie.
Former FBI agent turned MAGA influencer Kyle Seraphin quickly started connecting the pieces.
In an X post, he shared screenshots showing the flight logs for Patel's FBI plane, which flew to the local airport that day, took off for Nashville, Tennessee, a few hours later, and then to Texas the following morning for unknown reasons.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Seraphin ripped into Patel, calling it "gross" that he would use "a $60 million aircraft" for travel as the country continues to go through an ongoing shutdown of the federal government.
"We're in the middle of a government shutdown where they're not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads," Seraphin argued.
"And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?"
Kash Patel has criticized previous directors for the same thing
The current shutdown is affecting thousands of Americans in countless adverse ways, and there appears to be no end in sight, as Republican and Democratic lawmakers have refused to work together to reopen the government.
The Bulwark reports that as FBI Director, Patel is required to use the jet to handle "communication and security," but pointed out that Patel is "supposed to pay the government at a commercial-flight rate for their personal travel, meaning each personal trip costs the government vastly more than it receives as reimbursement."
The outlet also pointed out that in 2023, Patel publicly called for then-FBI Director Christopher Wray's jet to be grounded as it uses taxpayer dollars for him to be able to "hop around the country."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Alexis Wilkins & PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP