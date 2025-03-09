JD Vance claims pro-Ukraine protesters chased him and his "scared" toddler down the street

Washington, DC - Vice President JD Vance claimed on Saturday that pro- Ukraine protesters confronted him and his 3-year-old daughter during a Vermont skiing trip.

Vice President JD Vance took to X on Saturday after an allegedly harrowing incident with pro-Ukraine protesters in Vermont. © Collage: Rebecca DROKE / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/X/@SeanChurchy

After the heated exchange, Vance immediately hopped over to X to express his concerns.

"I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed,)" he wrote.

"It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person."

He and his wife Usha share three kids – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

So far, no video evidence of the alleged incident has surfaced, per TMZ.

The protest followed Vance's recent White House meeting with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, where tensions flared.

Vance urged Zelensky to show gratitude to Trump for supporting Ukraine, sparking a heated exchange that saw Zelensky leave early.