Vance shares update on progress of Iran nuclear talks

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that talks on Iran's nuclear program are heading in the right direction, and that Tehran can have civil nuclear power but not enrichment that can lead to atomic weapons.

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Iran can have civil nuclear power but not enrichment that can lead to atomic weapons, as talks with the US continue. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"We're on the right pathway," Vance told the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington.

"We don't care if people want nuclear power. We're fine with that, but you can't have the kind of enrichment program that allows you to get to a nuclear weapon, and that's where we draw the line," he said.

Asked later Wednesday if Iran can maintain an enrichment program as long as it does not lead to a weapon, President Donald Trump said that remained an open question.

"We haven't made that decision yet. We will, but we haven't made that decision yet," Trump said at the White House.

Iran and the US have engaged in nuclear talks since April 12, their highest-level contact since Washington withdrew from a landmark deal with Tehran in 2018, during Trump's first term as US president.

A fourth round of talks initially scheduled for May 3 was postponed, mediator Oman said, citing "logistical reasons."