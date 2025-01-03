Net Neutrality suffers latest blow as federal court reverses Biden administration's move

Cincinnati, Ohio - A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that the FCC overstepped its authority by reinstating "net neutrality" rules governing internet service providers, dealing a blow to the Biden administration.

A federal appeals court in Ohio reversed the FCC's order to reinstate Net Neutrality, arguing it lacked the authority to intervene. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a published opinion, the 6th Circuit US Court of Appeals in Ohio slammed the FCC's "heavy-handed regulatory regime," invalidating an April order reinstating rules dumped under Donald Trump's first term.

Net neutrality advocates argue that internet service is a vital utility in modern life and that companies providing it should be regulated to stop abuses such as giving speed advantages to those who pay more.

Net Neutrality rules prohibit internet service providers from blocking, slowing down, or charging extra for the internet content and applications their broadband customers choose, according to internet rights group Free Press.

Internet service giants have fought against being regulated, arguing they should be left to run their businesses as they see fit. The court sided with them, saying the FCC lacks statutory authority "to impose its desired net-neutrality policies."

Matt Wood, Vice President of Policy at Free Press denounced Thursday's decision, saying it will let the FCC under the Trump administration to "abdicate its responsibility to protect internet users against unscrupulous business practices."