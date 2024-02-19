Justin Jones and other Nashville leaders denounce white supremacist swastika marchers

Nashville, Tennessee - A hate-filled group marched with swastika flags through downtown Nashville on Saturday, drawing condemnation from a wide range of lawmakers and groups.

Tennessee state Representative Justin Jones expressed his disgust and dismay while sharing a video of a group of white supremacists bearing swastika flags marching through Nashville. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Rep. Justin Jones

The demonstrators, wearing red t-shirts and black masks, chanted, "Deportation saves the nation," WKRN-TV reported.



Social media posts condemned the group as cowards, with state legislators from both sides of the aisle chiming in.

"Just left an event honoring a Black sorority and spoke of the need to unite against the rising tide of white supremacy, only to be confronted by Nazis marching through downtown Nashville," Democratic state Representative Justin Jones posted on X.

"Disgusted that Nazis are comfortable doing this," state Representative Justin Pearson wrote on social media, while Democratic state Representative Aftyn Behn said her office was "closely monitoring" the situation and said that "these groups once relegated to the dark corners now feel empowered to spew their noxious ideology out in the open due to our state’s leadership REFUSING to condemn their speech and actions."

An incredulous Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson also weighed in.

"That I even have to say this. NAZIS are NOT WELCOME in NASHVILLE," she wrote on X. "Get your hateful, dangerous, fascist, Nazi nonsense off our streets & off our beautiful Public Square."