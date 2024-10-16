Kamala Harris emphasizes her break from Biden and slams Trump in fiery Fox interview

Washington DC - A combative Kamala Harris pledged a clean break from Joe Biden 's presidency Wednesday in a fiery interview with right-wing Fox News as she sought to reach Republican voters wary of Donald Trump .

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Washington Crossing Historic Park on Wednesday in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. © Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Harris clashed with interviewer Bret Baier on hot-button issues including immigration, with the Democratic nominee repeatedly asking to be allowed to complete her answers.



"May I finish responding?" Vice President Harris at one point said to Baier, regarded as a tough but fair interviewer, in an encounter broadcast from the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Pressed on previous comments when she said she could not think of anything she would have done differently from Biden, Harris replied, "My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency."

"I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership," added 59-year-old Harris, who became her party's nominee after the aging Biden dropped out in July.

Biden had said on Tuesday that Harris would "cut her own path" as president.

Harris also launched into a blistering attack on Republican former president Trump (78) for threatening to use the military against internal enemies.

"He's the one who tends to demean and belittle and diminish the American people. He's the one who talks about an enemy within."