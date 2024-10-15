Kamala Harris agrees to Fox News interview as Trump blasts "very soft" choice

Washington DC - Kamala Harris has agreed to be interviewed by Fox News for the first time since becoming the Democratic presidential candidate, less than three weeks before the November 5 election.

Kamala Harris has agreed to her first interview with Fox News since become the Democratic presidential candidate. © Collage: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP & REUTERS

The conversation with moderator Bret Baier in Pennsylvania is scheduled to air on Wednesday evening at 6 PM ET, the channel announced.



It will be Harris' first major TV interview with a conservative media outlet since she was officially named the Democratic candidate in August. Since then, Harris has spoken to CNN, CBS, and ABC News, along with non-traditional news outlets like the podcast Call Her Daddy.

Baier is the chief political anchor at Fox News. His focus is on political analysis, interviews, and news. His program, Special Report with Bret Baier, is broadcast daily.

Baier's role differs from that of the channel's right-wing commentators such Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham, who openly promote Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and criticize his opponents.

Trump's criticism of having Baier do the interview was swift.