Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia case turn themselves in

Scott Hall and John Eastman, co-defendants in the Georgia case targeting ex-President Donald Trump, turned themselves in on Tuesday. © Collage: HANDOUT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP John Eastman, a former campaign attorney for Trump, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, were booked at the Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

Trump is expected to turn himself in at the same Atlanta jail on Thursday to face charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set bond for the 77-year-old former president at $200,000 on Monday. Donald Trump Trump gives definitive answer on Republican presidential debates Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and the 18 other co-defendants in the landmark case have until noon on Friday to turn themselves in to the authorities in Georgia.

Trump lawyer still insists election was stolen

Eastman (l.) still falsely insists that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election because of wide-spread voter fraud. © REUTERS Eastman, a conservative constitutional law scholar, is accused of drawing up a scheme to submit a false slate of Trump electors to Congress from Georgia instead of the legitimate Biden electors. Speaking to reporters after being booked, Eastman said: "I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated." Asked if he continued to believe, as Trump falsely claims, that the election was stolen, Eastman replied, "Absolutely." Donald Trump Fox News bans Donald Trump team from Wednesday's GOP debate "spin room" He added: "No question in my mind." Hall is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit election fraud in connection with tampering with voting machines in Georgia. Eastman's bond was set at $100,000 and Hall's at $10,000.

Mugshot for Trump?

Trump could be required to take a mugshot when he surrenders at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. © REUTERS Bond has also been set for seven other co-defendants including Jenna Ellis, a former Trump campaign attorney. Her bond was set at $100,000. A public crowdfunding appeal for Ellis had raised nearly $95,000 as of Tuesday to help defray her legal expenses. Trump was indicted in Georgia last week on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his election defeat to Biden in the Peach State. In his previous indictments, Trump has not been required to take a mugshot. But that may change in Georgia, with Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat telling reporters this month that when it comes to a booking at his jail, "it doesn't matter your status." Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, has asked the judge to set a trial date of March 4 next year for Trump and the other co-defendants. Trump is facing four criminal trials as he bids for a return to the White House.