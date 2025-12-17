Karoline Leavitt's Vanity Fair glow-up triggers lip filler speculation

Washington DC - A recent Vanity Fair a close-up shot of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's face, triggering many across the internet to speculate about whether she has lip filler.

Vanity Fair featured an image of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt which has many speculating about whether she has lip filler. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"Are those… the lip filler injection sites?" one user wrote on X alongside an extreme closeup picture of Leavitt, showing her eyes, nose and mouth in vivid detail. "Vanity Fair went nuclear on Karoline Leavitt lmao."

The picture came as part of a massive double-piece in Vanity Fair made up of eleven interviews with President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who shared gossip about everyone from Leavitt to the president himself.

Leavitt was nicknamed "The Mouthpiece" by Vanity Fair, and described as a "combative" press secretary who "fields questions from the press corps with all the subtlety of a Rottweiler."

According to Whipple, Wiles described Leavitt as a "scary good" communicator who is "right up there with New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani."

It wasn't these comments, however, that the public latched onto on social media. Instead, it was Leavitt's lips.

"Wow. Vanity Fair did Karoline Leavitt dirty with this closeup. What do you notice?" wrote Call to Activism on X, a progress group that posts commentary about the Trump administration.

Whatever Leavitt's reaction may be to the closeup, Wiles wasn't happy about how the double-article ended up.