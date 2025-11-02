Kristi Noem considering hiring bounty hunters to help abduct migrants, reports suggest

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly considering hiring bounty hunters to assist in the rounding up and imprisoning of migrants .

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly considering hiring bounty hunters to assist in the brutal mass detention of migrants. © AFP/Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement procurement documents obtained by the Intercept reveal that Noem is looking into hiring private bounty hunters to search for potentially millions of migrants.

Bounty hunters would, if the plan went ahead, receive "monetary bonuses" based on how many immigrants they find and track down for ICE.

ICE would provide the bounty hunters with bundles of information on migrants they want to track down and detain, each including data on between 10,000 and 1 million people.

The documents reveal that the DHS is collecting expressions of interest from private security groups and contractors. The department is seeking information on how much such a scheme would cost and over what time frame it would operate.

While contractors won't perform arrests directly, at least according to the documents, they will confirm the home and work addresses of people ICE wants to arrest and report that information back to the agency.

"The vendor should prioritize the alien's residence," the document states, "but failing that will attempt to verify place of employment."

The revelations come mere days after the Trump administration reportedly purged several top ICE officials for not deporting enough people.