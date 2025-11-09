Kristi Noem gets duped after trying to buy engineless jets from Spirit Airlines

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently tried to purchase a fleet of jets from Spirit Airlines, but, unfortunately, she forgot to do her homework.

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump and his administration have been putting pressure on their officials to speed up the pace of deportations and expand methods to remove undocumented migrants from the US.

In response, Noem and longtime MAGA ally Corey Lewandowski authorized the purchase of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft from Spirit Airlines, which they intended to use for both deportations and personal travel.

Officials tried to warn them that it would be cheaper and more practical to hire additional flight contractors instead, but to no avail.

The two quickly used up the funds allotted to them by Congress, but officials soon realized two big issues with the transaction: Spirit Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy in August, didn't actually own the jets, and the planes did not have engines, which would need to be purchased separately.

The purchase has since been put on hold. A DHS spokesperson also told the Journal their reporting was inaccurate, but did not elaborate on how.

The flub comes as the US continues to endure an ongoing government shutdown, which has resulted in federal employees working without pay and cuts to essential federal programs.