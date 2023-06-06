Lauren Boebert claims she protested debt ceiling vote, but a viral clip tells a different story

Washington DC - Representative Lauren Boebert claims she "protested" the debt ceiling vote last Wednesday, but a viral clip making the rounds on social media tells a much different story.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert says she did not vote against the debt ceiling deal as a "protest," but it turns out she apparently didn't show up on time. © Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The Colorado congresswoman has recently received flack from her fellow Republicans and constituents for failing to vote against the debt deal, despite being a very vocal opponent against it.

On Saturday, she posted a video on Twitter to let everyone know that missing the vote was all part of her master plan.

"No excuses, I was ticked off they didn't let me do my job," she exclaimed in the clip. "So I didn't take the vote."

Boebert went on to claim that "Washington's power machine shoved a multi-trillion dollar deal down our throats" and did not allow any debate on it. She described the situation as "a crap sandwich."

"Call it a no-show protest, but I certainly let every one of my colleagues and the country know I was against this garbage of a bill," she added.