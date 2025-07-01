Lauren Boebert expresses skepticism about the 1969 moon landing

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently appeared to suggest that the 1969 moon landing never actually happened.

In a recent interview, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert shared her skepticism about whether the US actually landed on the moon in 1969. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with BlazeTV anchor Alex Stein, the Colorado representative giggled as the two talked about various far-right conspiracies, such as how they believe, as Stein put it, "nuclear weapons are a lie."

Things got even weirder when the two began discussing their thoughts on the moon landing, even after Boebert admitted she "wasn't alive" when it happened.

Stein argued that, though the US was supposedly able to travel beyond the Van Allen radiation belt to get to the moon in 1969, current technology cannot go past low-Earth orbit, which he believes makes the landing "provably false."

Boebert said Stein's argument was "interesting," adding, "Maybe we can have a classified briefing at some point."

"So I don't know, have we been beyond the Van Allen radiation belt? Maybe?" Boebert said. "If so, I would like to know why it's taken so long to get back through it again."

Boebert further said that she wants to "explore all the different things," noting the example of right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson once espousing the unfounded theory that World Trade Center tower 7 "just collapsed" during the September 11, 2001 attacks before arguing otherwise.

"I mean, things change, facts change," Boebert said. "That's why I love Jesus. I love the Bible, because that is truth... God is not a liar."