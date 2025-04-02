Lauren Boebert makes embarrassing blunder during House hearing on JFK assassination

Washington DC - Far-right Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert once again put her foot in her mouth when accidentally mistaking filmmaker Oliver Stone for political strategist Roger Stone during a House hearing.

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert embarrassed herself during a House hearing by confusing filmmaker Oliver Stone with Republican strategist Roger Stone. © REUTERS

As Oliver Stone, the director of the 1991 film JFK, gave testimony to the House's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on Tuesday, weeks after the latest batch of documents on the assassination of John F. Kenney was released.

But Boebert mistook him for US President Trump's former strategist and ally, Roger Stone.

That Stone made headlines in 2014 with the release of his book The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, in which he wildly accused ex-President Lyndon B. Johnson of being behind the 1963 event.

"Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing LBJ of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy," Boebert said to Oliver Stone during the House hearing. "Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge?"

"No, I didn't," Stone replied, looking noticeably confused and glancing at a fellow witness. He then went on to explain that his film implicated LBJ in the cover-up of the assassination, but not the act itself.

"I think you’re confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone," journalist and author Jefferson Morley interjected. "It’s Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president, it’s not my friend Oliver Stone."