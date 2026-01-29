Melania opens up about Barron's experience as "first son" and Trump's dancing

Washington DC - First lady Melania Trump opened up about Barron's experience during her husband's second term in the White House and even spilled the tea on President Donald Trump 's YMCA obsession.

First lady Melania Trump dished on her son Barron, as well as President Donald Trump's unusual dance moves. © AFP/Angela Weiss

Now a 19-year-old, Barron was only 10 when Trump originally entered office in 2017 and, according to Melania, has shown significantly more interest in politics during the second administration.

"He understands now; he's involved," Melania told Fox News. "He knows what's going on in the world."

"He talks with his dad, he talks with me, and he was very involved in the campaign," she added. "He gave him all of the ideas of who he needs to talk to - all of these YouTubers and, you know, podcasts."

Melania also dished on Trump's famous obsession with the Village People's YMCA, as well as his dancing.

"I like it at certain times," she said of her husband's moves. "It's his dance, and I think people love it."

The first lady's comments came as she promoted her $40-million documentary, which is set to premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Thursday, before releasing in cinemas on Friday.

In separate comments to Fox News on Tuesday, Melania made a call for "unity" following the killing of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Protection agents, yet still found a way to shift the onus on communities protecting themselves from the Trump administration's violence.