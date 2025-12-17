Melania Trump debuts first trailer for tell-all documentary: "Here we go again"

Washington DC - Amazon has released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary about First Lady Melania Trump .

On Wednesday, Amazon released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary about Melania Trump and her return to the role of First Lady. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The company dropped the trailer for the $40 million movie on Wednesday. The clip opens with Melania preparing to walk into the US Capitol Rotunda for the swearing-in of her husband, Donald Trump, as the 46th president of the United States.

As she passes, Melania whispers to the camera, "Here we go again."

The rest of the minute-long teaser shows snippets of the First Lady at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago estate, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, and seemingly working closely with her husband.

In one clip, Trump is seen rehearsing a speech in which he declares, "My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker," before his wife interjects, "Peacemaker and unifier."

At another point, Melania says in a voiceover, "Everyone wants to know, so here it is."

The documentary – set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026 – follows Melania in the 20 days leading up to Trump's second term in office and promises "unprecedented access" to her life, such as "critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments."

The film has received significant attention, as Melania has noticeably avoided the public eye and has rarely been seen with her husband since his return to office, sparking some speculation about the state of their marriage.