Michelle Obama and her Secret Service team save the day for injured tennis player!

Massachusetts - Former First Lady Michelle Obama was out playing a leisurely game of tennis when she suddenly became a savior for a fellow player!

Michelle Obama rushed to the aid of a tennis player who had an accident. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

A few days ago, the 61-year-old played a match in Martha's Vineyard that took an unexpected turn.

Two men were playing on the court next to her, and according to Page Six, one of them might have been trying to impress Obama.

But just as he was about to reach a ball, a mishap occurred, and he took a nasty tumble to the ground.

For a brief moment, Obama looked at him, puzzled, until she realized that he was seriously injured.

She immediately gave her Secret Service team a knowing look, and shortly afterwards, the six security guards rushed to the injured man.

They tended to him immediately and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived, at which point he was diagnosed with a torn thigh muscle.

While they waited for the rescuers, Obama had a friendly chat with the athlete and even took a photo with him!