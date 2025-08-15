Michelle Obama and her Secret Service team save the day for injured tennis player!
Massachusetts - Former First Lady Michelle Obama was out playing a leisurely game of tennis when she suddenly became a savior for a fellow player!
A few days ago, the 61-year-old played a match in Martha's Vineyard that took an unexpected turn.
Two men were playing on the court next to her, and according to Page Six, one of them might have been trying to impress Obama.
But just as he was about to reach a ball, a mishap occurred, and he took a nasty tumble to the ground.
For a brief moment, Obama looked at him, puzzled, until she realized that he was seriously injured.
She immediately gave her Secret Service team a knowing look, and shortly afterwards, the six security guards rushed to the injured man.
They tended to him immediately and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived, at which point he was diagnosed with a torn thigh muscle.
While they waited for the rescuers, Obama had a friendly chat with the athlete and even took a photo with him!
Michelle Obama gave the injured tennis player some important advice
The second player, who was the injured man's brother-in-law, told the outlet, "Michelle Obama was on the next court and we were giving her her space."
"But when my brother-in-law fell, she immediately sent her Secret Service team into action," he continued.
"They were amazing, and so was she. She came right over and said hi to all of us and suggested a picture."
He added that she saved the day and couldn't have been "friendlier or cooler."
Finally, there was a useful tip from the former First Lady to prevent future injuries: never forget to stretch before hitting the court!
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP