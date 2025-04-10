Michelle Obama hits back at rumors that she and Barack are divorcing

Washington DC - Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently opened up about why she has been evading the public eye, and shut down rumors that she and former President Barack Obama may be divorcing.

In a recent interview, former First Lady Michelle Obama addressed her absence from the public eye and rumors that she may divorce her husband. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

During a recent appearance on the Work in Progress podcast, Michelle discussed how she now has the ability to control her own schedule and make decisions for herself now that she and her husband aren't as involved in politics.

"I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year... and I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do," Michelle explained.

She went on to say that while she still finds time to attend events and give speeches, her choice to step away from the public sparked some unsavory rumors about her marriage.

"That's the thing that we as women, I think, we struggle with like disappointing people," she continued.

"I mean so much so that this year people... couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."