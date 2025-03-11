Michelle Obama to launch new video podcast with her brother

Washington DC - Former First Lady Michelle Obama is gearing up to launch a new lifestyle podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be launching a new podcast titled IMO with her brother Craig Robinson, in which they discuss life's toughest issues. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The New York Times, the duo will officially launch the new project on Wednesday, which will be titled IMO, or "in my opinion."

In the first two episodes, which were reviewed by the outlet, the two discuss a range of topics, including their time growing up in Chicago, Illinois, Robinson's divorce in 2000, and Michelle's marriage to former President Barack Obama.

They noticeably avoided subjects related to politics and current events, and instead "mainly offered advice based on their life experiences."

The podcast's website says the hosts will "bring their unique experiences and candid perspectives to answer your questions," adding, "No question is off limits."

The show promises to host a number of celebrity guests in the near future, including actors Keke Palmer and Seth Rogan, director Tyler Perry, and producer Issa Rae.