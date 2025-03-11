Michelle Obama to launch new video podcast with her brother
Washington DC - Former First Lady Michelle Obama is gearing up to launch a new lifestyle podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson.
According to The New York Times, the duo will officially launch the new project on Wednesday, which will be titled IMO, or "in my opinion."
In the first two episodes, which were reviewed by the outlet, the two discuss a range of topics, including their time growing up in Chicago, Illinois, Robinson's divorce in 2000, and Michelle's marriage to former President Barack Obama.
They noticeably avoided subjects related to politics and current events, and instead "mainly offered advice based on their life experiences."
The podcast's website says the hosts will "bring their unique experiences and candid perspectives to answer your questions," adding, "No question is off limits."
The show promises to host a number of celebrity guests in the near future, including actors Keke Palmer and Seth Rogan, director Tyler Perry, and producer Issa Rae.
The first episode of IMO, which is being produced by Audible and Barack and Michelle's media company Higher Ground, is scheduled for release this Wednesday, with new episodes airing every week.
Cover photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP