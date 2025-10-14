Mitt Romney "heartbroken" after sister-in-law's mysterious death

Los Angeles, California - Authorities are currently investigating after the sister-in-law of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was recently found dead in a Los Angeles suburb.

Last Friday, the sister-in-law of politician Mitt Romney was found dead in Los Angeles after either jumping or falling from a parking garage. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Los Angeles Times, the body of Carrie Elizabeth Romney (64) was discovered on a street near a Santa Clarita shopping mall last Friday evening.

Medical examiners are still working to determine an exact cause of death, and a toxicology report may take months to complete.

A spokesperson with the LA County Sheriff's Department said officials are investigating whether she jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure.

So far, no foul play is suspected.

Mitt Romney served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and memorably ran for president in 2012, ultimately losing to Barack Obama.

In 2018, he was elected as a senator of Utah, but announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking reelection.

Carrie was the wife of Mitt Romney's older brother, Scott Romney. Carrie and Scott divorced back in June.