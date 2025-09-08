Hegseth gives bizarre speech after becoming Secretary of War: "We're going to go on offense"

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth , who recently became the unofficial Secretary of War, used a scripted speech shared by President Donald Trump to tout his rebranded department and title.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (r.) gave a bizarre scripted speech in which he touted the new Department of War. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"This name change is not just about renaming," Hegseth said during a press conference with Trump in the Oval Office on Friday. "It's about restoring."

In a clip shared by Trump on Saturday, Hegseth made several claims about how renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War will supposedly restore the US to its former glory.

He argued that the US is going to start fighting "to win, not to lose" and is "going to go on offense, not just on defense" – but revealed very few details about what will actually change in the department.

"At your direction, Mr. President, the War Department is going to fight decisively, not endless conflicts," Hegseth said, before launching into a bizarre set of pre-prepared rhymes.

"Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct. We're going to raise up warriors, not just defenders."

Trump made the Department of War rebrand official in a signing ceremony last week, where he claimed the previous name had been too "wokey."

The change cannot be made official without the approval of Congress, but Trump's executive order will allow the new name to be used as a "secondary title."

"So this War Department, Mr President, just like America, is back," Hegseth said at the end of the video as he began complimenting Trump.