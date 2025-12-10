Trump warns Maduro's "days are numbered" amid rumors of ground invasion

Washington DC - President Donald Trump warned that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's "days are numbered" amid growing speculation that the US may soon launch a ground invasion.

US President Donald Trump (l.) warned that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro's "days are numbered." © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Federico Parra

Trump reiterated his view that Maduro cannot be allowed to remain in power in Venezuela during a sit-down interview with POLITICO published on Tuesday.

"I want the people of Venezuela to be treated well," Trump told POLITICO reporter Dasha Burns. "I want the people of Venezuela, many of whom live in the United States, to be respected. I mean, they were tremendous to me."

"They're incredible people, and they were treated horribly by Maduro," Trump continued, referring to Venezuelan immigrants in the US.

When pushed on whether he wants to see Maduro removed, Trump affirmed that "his days are numbered" and refused to rule out troops on the ground as a way to enact regime change.

Burns asked Trump whether his desire to see Maduro overthrown has more to do with his claims of drug trafficking than concerns surrounding the Venezuelan leader's shocking human rights record.

"Yeah, well, they do send lots of drugs. Those boats come in largely from Venezuela, so I would say that's a significant... and you can see the drugs," Trump said.