Hegseth plans multi-country Asia tour as he sets sights on "priority" region

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit four Asian countries in the coming days, the Pentagon announced Sunday, his third tour of the "priority" region where Washington is urging increased spending by allies to counter China .

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will make stops in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea when he visits Asia in the coming days. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The Pentagon said in a statement that Hegseth would make stops in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea, without specifying exact dates or how long each visit would be.

President Donald Trump and other top US officials are currently in the region attending summits and bilateral talks, with the marquee event being a face-to-face meeting in South Korea between Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.

A key theme of Hegseth's trip will be "America's focus on the Indo-Pacific, the Department's priority theater," the Pentagon said.

The US has for years been focused on countering threats from a rising China, particularly by deepening military ties with regional allies, but crises in the Middle East and Europe have repeatedly drawn attention elsewhere.

At the same time Trump and Hegseth are visiting Asia, the US military is also increasing its presence in Latin America as part of a campaign against drug trafficking.

Hegseth, speaking in May at the Shangri-La defense conference in Singapore, warned that China was "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific."

He urged allies in the region, such as Japan and the Philippines, who have territorial disputes with China, to ramp up defense spending.