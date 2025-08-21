RFK Jr. reveals bizarre reason he always wears jeans while working out

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed why he insists on wearing jeans while exercising.

In a recent interview, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a bizarre explanation as to why he always wears jeans whenever he works out. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @SecDef & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Kennedy did an interview with Fox News anchor Jessie Watters, who asked the politician about his unconventional workout attire, describing it as "the question everyone is wondering about."

"Well, I just started doing that a long time ago because I would go hiking in the morning, and then I'd go straight to the gym, and I found it was convenient, and now I'm used to it, so I just do it," Kennedy said.

Watters seemed satisfied with the answer, as he responded, "There were a lot of theories, but that makes perfect sense."

Since he was appointed by President Donald Trump to head HHS, RFK Jr. has shared a number of videos for his Make America Healthy Again initiative, many of which show him exercising.

Earlier this month, he shared a video of himself and Dr. Mehmet Oz hiking and scaling a boulder at a park in Colorado, and earlier this week, he shared another of himself doing a fitness challenge with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.

In both instances, Kennedy was seen rocking jeans, which has sparked speculation and debates on social media.