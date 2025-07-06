Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims MAHA moms swarm him with praise everywhere he goes

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed that MAGA Moms have been singing his praises over his efforts to Make America Healthy Again.

In a recent interview, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that thankful MAGA Moms regularly sing his praises everywhere he goes. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Saturday evening, RFK Jr. sat down for an interview with President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who claimed conversations about the food supply and vaccines have been suppressed until he came on the scene.

"You've sort of blown the doors off of all of that, and I know... you must hear from a lot of parents," Trump said.

"If I walk down the street, every block, I have moms coming up and saying 'thank you,'" Kennedy claimed. "There's been this deliberate information chaos, and we're gonna change all that."

"We're going to make it so that people can do studies, do gold standard science, that they can replicate those studies, and we're going to start doing real science and answer these questions for the moms," he continued.

"We're going to restore public faith in the public health regulatory agencies," RFK Jr. added.