Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims MAHA moms swarm him with praise everywhere he goes

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed that MAGA Moms have been singing his praises over his efforts to Make America Healthy Again.
On Saturday evening, RFK Jr. sat down for an interview with President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who claimed conversations about the food supply and vaccines have been suppressed until he came on the scene.
"You've sort of blown the doors off of all of that, and I know... you must hear from a lot of parents," Trump said.
"If I walk down the street, every block, I have moms coming up and saying 'thank you,'" Kennedy claimed. "There's been this deliberate information chaos, and we're gonna change all that."
"We're going to make it so that people can do studies, do gold standard science, that they can replicate those studies, and we're going to start doing real science and answer these questions for the moms," he continued.
"We're going to restore public faith in the public health regulatory agencies," RFK Jr. added.
RFK Jr.'s legion of "MAHA mom" fans
Kennedy has been a longtime anti-vaccine and alternative medicine advocate. Since being appointed to head HHS earlier this year, he has vowed to discover the source of rises in autism, has rewritten vaccine guidelines, made sweeping cuts to his agency, and installed new members who are more in line with his thinking to the agency's top advisory boards.
His ambitions to revamp the federal government's approach to health have gained him a loyal fan base. Self-titled "MAHA moms" consist of US parents who believe the medical freedom and health of their children are being threatened by vaccine and mask mandates, and other government overreach.
When Kennedy faced a heated confirmation hearing regarding his HHS appointment back in January, a group of MAHA moms showed up to support him, cheering from the audience when he made points that aligned with their views.
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP