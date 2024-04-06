Senator Bernie Sanders' office set on fire by unidentified arsonist

Burlington, Vermont - Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and his campaign staff recently had quite a scare after an unidentified man tried to set his office on fire.

On Friday, a man attempted to set fire to Senator Bernie Sanders' Vermont office, an incident that authorities are investigating as intentional arson. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, the man entered the vestibule of the office on Friday morning, sprayed an "apparent accelerant" on the door, and then set it on fire before quickly fleeing.

The blaze, which the Burlington Police Department described as a "significant fire," prevented staff inside from exiting the building until the building's sprinkler system kicked on, managing to put most of the fire out before firefighters arrived.

Fortunately, the senator was not in the office when it happened, and no one was injured, but the suspect is still at large.

Surveillance footage of the incident caught images of the culprit, who wore a black jacket, an orange beanie, dark pants, white shoes, and a bag slung over their left shoulder.

Local authorities are investigating the incident as arson alongside the US Capitol Police and the Senate sergeant-at-arms. Authorities are still unsure of the motive behind the incident.