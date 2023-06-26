Putin makes video appearance amid update on charges against Wagner Group leader

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance since the weekend's dramatic events, during which Wagner Group mercenaries staged a full-scale mutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a video address on Monday, but did not directly address the short-lived mutiny staged by Wagner Group mercenaries. © REUTERS

Putin did not directly address the crisis, but the video speech addressed to a youth forum dubbed the "Engineers of the future" praised Russian industry for overcoming "severe external challenges."



The Kremlin said that Putin had spoken to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi by phone and had received Tehran's "full support" in connection with the mutiny.

Putin also received a call from Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who also expressed his backing, the Kremlin said.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, one of the main targets of Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin's revolt, also appeared in more pre-recorded footage on state television, apparently visiting troops in Ukraine.

Officials in Moscow and in the Voronezh region south of the capital lifted "anti-terrorist" emergency security measures imposed to protect the capital from rebel assault.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin proclaimed the situation in the city "stable", and thanked residents for their "calm and understanding" during the crisis.