Lauren Boebert joins chorus of MAGA Republicans calling for special counsel on Epstein case

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently made some suggestions on how President Donald Trump and his administration should handle the scandal surrounding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

During a recent interview, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert suggested a special counsel should investigate the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview on Tuesday, Boebert argued that "no one is satisfied" with the final report from the Department of Justice and FBI, which claimed theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.

"I think, moving forward, we need a special counsel – that has got to happen," Boebert said. "There has to be a special investigation into this if we are going to be provided information."

She went on to say that while Attorney General Pam Bondi – who has been overseeing the case – and Trump have done "many things well," the attention it's getting could cause MAGA some serious trouble if not addressed.

"I hope this doesn't become a false idol to Republicans, where we just lose sight of everything else, but that doesn't mean we don't want answers," she said.

Boebert concluded with a laugh by suggesting that former Congressman Matt Gaetz, who has faced accusations of sexual misconduct with underage girls, should lead the investigation.