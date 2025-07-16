Lauren Boebert joins chorus of MAGA Republicans calling for special counsel on Epstein case
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently made some suggestions on how President Donald Trump and his administration should handle the scandal surrounding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
In an interview on Tuesday, Boebert argued that "no one is satisfied" with the final report from the Department of Justice and FBI, which claimed theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.
"I think, moving forward, we need a special counsel – that has got to happen," Boebert said. "There has to be a special investigation into this if we are going to be provided information."
She went on to say that while Attorney General Pam Bondi – who has been overseeing the case – and Trump have done "many things well," the attention it's getting could cause MAGA some serious trouble if not addressed.
"I hope this doesn't become a false idol to Republicans, where we just lose sight of everything else, but that doesn't mean we don't want answers," she said.
Boebert concluded with a laugh by suggesting that former Congressman Matt Gaetz, who has faced accusations of sexual misconduct with underage girls, should lead the investigation.
Will Lauren Boebert fight for the release of the Epstein files?
Boebert joins a number of MAGA Republicans that have voiced their displeasure with the report, and others prominent MAGA figures, such as Roger Stone and Laura Loomer, who have called for a special counsel.
But despite her grandstanding, Boebert was one of the many House Republicans that voted down a resolution presented by Democrats on Tuesday to force the files to be made public.
The Epstein files scandal has rocked the MAGA base, and they have made it very clear that they do not intend on moving on until they get the answers promised to them.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP